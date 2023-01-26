JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 11:30 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.57K Followers

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Caiado - Director Assistant Treasurer & Fuel

Robin Hayes - Chief Executive Officer

Joanna Geraghty - President & Chief Operating Officer

Ursula Hurley - Chief Financial Officer

Dave Clark - Head, Revenue & Planning

Conference Call Participants

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Helane Becker - Cowen

Chris Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna International Group

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I would like to welcome everyone to the JetBlue Airways Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

I would now like to turn the conference over to JetBlue's Director Assistant Treasurer and Fuel, Joe Caiado. Please go ahead.

Joe Caiado

Thanks, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings release and a presentation that we'll reference during this call. All of those documents are available on our website at investor.jetblue.com and have been filed with the SEC.

In New York to discuss our results are Robin Hayes, our Chief Executive Officer; Joanna Geraghty, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ursula Hurley, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A are Dave Clark, Head of Revenue and Planning; and Andres Barry, President of JetBlue Travel Products.

This morning's call includes forward-looking statements about future events. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our most recent earnings release and our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.