Summary

  • The CRAK ETF provides exposure to a portfolio of global refiners.
  • Refiner margins have been rapidly rising in recent weeks as an EU embargo on Russian fuel products is set to go into effect in February.
  • Elevated margins look set to propel refiner stocks higher in 2023.

Oil refinery plant of petroleum or petrochemical industry production at sunset

Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

The VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) provides exposure to a portfolio of global refiners. Crack spreads, a measure of refiner profitability, has been rising rapidly in recent weeks in anticipation of an EU embargo on Russian

CRAK fees and expenses

Figure 1 - CRAK fees and expenses (vaneck.com)

CRAK ETF holdings

Figure 2 - CRAK ETF holdings (vaneck.com)

CRAK geographical allocation

Figure 3 - CRAK geographical allocation (morningstar.com)

CRAK historical returns

Figure 4 - CRAK historical returns (morningstar.com)

Crack spreads surged in 2022

Figure 5 - Crack spreads surged in 2022 (Bloomberg)

European gas prices surged in 2022

Figure 6 - European gas prices surged in 2022 (tradingeconomics.com)

Crack spreads surged in Sep/Oct and has been rallying in recent weeks

Figure 7 - Crack spreads surged in Sep/Oct and have been rallying in recent weeks (tickertech.com)

CRAK about to break to new all time highs

Figure 8 - CRAK about to break to new all-time highs (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

