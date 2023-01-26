Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 12:39 PM ETUnivest Financial Corporation (UVSP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.57K Followers

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Schweitzer - President and CEO

Mike Keim - COO and President, Univest Bank & Trust

Brian Richardson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Switzer - KBW

Operator

Hello, everybody, and welcome to Univest Financial Corporation to hold Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Schweitzer

Thank you, Drew, and good morning, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. I will refer you to the forward-looking cautionary statements in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. Hopefully, everyone had a chance to review our earnings release from yesterday. If not, it can be found on our website at univest.net under the Investor Relations tab.

We reported net income of $23.8 million during the fourth quarter or $0.81 per share. The highlight of the quarter was our continued strong organic loan growth. Loans grew $274 million or 18.8% annualized, excluding PPP loans during the quarter and $842.8 million or 16% for the year. This strong growth, along with the increasing interest rate environment during the year, resulted in net interest income increasing 25.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, excluding PPP activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.