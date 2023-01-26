Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Blanchard - VP, Corporate Communications

Mark Jagiela - CEO

Greg Smith - President

Sanjay Mehta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Krish Sankar - Cowen

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Samik Chatterjee - JP Morgan

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Vedvati Shrotre - Jefferies

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Teradyne Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Andy Blanchard, Vice President of Corporate Communications. Thank you. You may begin.

Andrew Blanchard

Thank you, Daryl. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our discussion of Teradyne's most recent financial results. I'm joined this morning by our CEO, Mark Jagiela; President, Greg Smith; and our CFO, Sanjay Mehta.

Following our opening remarks, we'll provide details of our performance for 2022's fourth quarter and full year, along with our outlook for the first quarter of 2023. The press release containing our fourth quarter results was issued last evening. We're providing slides on the Investor page of the website that may be helpful to you in following the discussion. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call ends.

The matters that we discuss today will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause Teradyne's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor language contained in the earnings release as well as our most recent SEC filings.

Additionally, those forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we take no obligation to

