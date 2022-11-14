Rolls-Royce Holdings Stock: Multiple Tailwinds, Strong Buy

Jan. 26, 2023 2:10 PM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF), RYCEY3 Comments
Crispus Nyaga profile picture
Crispus Nyaga
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • Rolls-Royce Holdings is facing numerous tailwinds in 2023.
  • Defense spending is rising, and civil aviation is back with a bang.
  • The company is set to have a new CEO who is well-known for cost-cutting.

Rolls-Royce Regional Customer Training Center. More Rolls-Royce products are built in Indianapolis than anywhere else in the world.

jetcityimage

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR) (OTCPK:RYCEY) has been a perennial underperformer in the past decade. Since 2011, the stock has plunged by more than 50%. Rolls-Royce has also lagged behind its closest rivals like General Electric (GE), Safran (

Rolls-Royce share price vs peers

Rolls-Royce share price vs peers (TradingView)

Rolls-Royce business segments

Rolls-Royce business segments (Rolls-Royce's website)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PS ratio

Rolls-Royce Holdings PS ratio (Simply Wall St)

Rolls-Royce technical analysis

Rolls-Royce technical analysis (TradingView)

This article was written by

Crispus Nyaga profile picture
Crispus Nyaga
3.32K Followers
I am a financial analyst specializing in the technology, consumer, and industrial stocks. I operate a private office in Nairobi that invests in American and European equities. I am also the founder of rkdream.com, a financial media platform. Fellow contributor, Stella Mwende is one of my colleagues.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYCEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.