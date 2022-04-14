Why I Own Meta After The 60% Rebound

Jan. 26, 2023 2:17 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Marketplace

Summary

  • Meta's stock crashed to about $88 during the recent capitulation like panic selling.
  • Meta's fall from the top was remarkable, as it erased more than $750 billion in market value from peak to trough.
  • However, Meta remains the dominant social networking monopolistic-style company that should continuously attract more ad dollars as we advance.
  • Once the transitory slowdown concludes, Meta should see a substantial increase in revenues, driving its stock price much higher in the coming years.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Men use smartphones to social media on vacation at home

Teera Konakan/Moment via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has had one of the most epic rebounds, appreciating by a staggering 62% off its multi-year low in early November. I pounded the table on Meta's stock as capitulation and panic selling brought shares down

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
39.36K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.