American Airlines: Little Upside Left As Air Travel Returns To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Jan. 26, 2023 2:24 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.36K Followers

Summary

  • Airline stocks rose quickly over the past month as the 2023 air travel outlook appears to be fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Although recession risks loom large, investors are bracing for a broad "normalization" of the airline industry.
  • Even if American Airlines' operating income fully normalizes, I doubt its annual EPS will rise above $2 due to the sharp increase in its interest costs since 2020.
  • With weakening liquidity and immense leverage, American Airlines could eventually face financial restructuring if a significant recession negatively impacts demand or costs rise disproportionately to sales.
  • Based on the Altman Z-score, American Airlines carries the highest quantitative bankruptcy risk of all US airline stocks.

Summer Air Travel Sees Historic Level Of Disruptions

Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

Airline stocks have had a tremendous month, with many seeing 20-30%+ gains as holiday travel volumes were significantly above expectations. Total airline ticket demand appears to be firmly at-or-above pre-pandemic levels, with TSA checkpoint travel numbers

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.36K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.