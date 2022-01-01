United States Steel: The Giant Of American Steel Production

Summary

  • United States Steel Corporation has a strong balance sheet, which will solidify its position in a recession.
  • United States Steel is trading at just 0.64x book value, despite having a strong balance sheet.
  • Q4 earnings are coming, which will give us additional information about how the company will manage its headwinds.
  • As of now, we believe U.S. Steel is a hold but could turn into a strong long-term buy in the future.

United States Steel: The Giant of American Steel Production

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), or U.S. Steel for short, is a name synonymous with American steel production. Founded in 1901 by industrialist Andrew Carnegie, U.S. Steel has grown to

Record Cash and support strategic capex for U.S. Steel

Record Cash and Liquidity Support Strategic Capex (Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Returning Capital to Stockholders

Returning Capital to Stockholders (Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Safely Navigating through a Recession

Safely Navigating Current Headwinds (Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

