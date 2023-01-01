Relmada: Another Trial Failure, Downgrading To A Sell Rating

Summary

  • Relmada's second pivotal phase 3 trial of REL-1017 failed last December, which wasn't that surprising based on previous failure in monotherapy, RELIANCE 3.
  • The third trial, RELIANCE 2, is ongoing, but with the recent two failures, we do not see much prospect of success.
  • We downgrade Relmada Therapeutics to a sell rating.

Relmada reported another disappointing result

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) reported another negative data from the RELIANCE I study of REL-1017, targeting adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD). Although expected, this second failure puts the whole pipeline and the future prospect of the company

