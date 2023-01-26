Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 2:32 PM ETIndependent Bank Corporation (IBCP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.58K Followers

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Kessel - President & CEO

Joel Rahn - EVP & Head of Commercial Banking

Gavin Mohr - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Matthew Renck - KBW

Brendan Nosal - Piper Sandler

Operator

Welcome and thank you for joining the Independent Bank Corporation 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Now let me turn the call over to Brad Kessel, President and CEO. So Brad, you may begin.

William Kessel

Good morning, and welcome to today's call. Thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me is Gavin Mohr, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to the important information on Page 2 of our presentation, specifically, the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by us today, you can access it at the company's website, independentbank.com.

The agenda for today's call will include prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session and then closing remarks. Independent Bank Corporation reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $15.1 million or $0.71 per diluted share versus net income of $12.5 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the prior year period. This represents increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 20.6% and 22.4%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.