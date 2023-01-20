Amtech Systems: Free Cash Flow History Holding Back Share Price Growth

Jan. 26, 2023
Summary

  • The tech sector has seen a selloff in the past 12 months, with layoffs nearing 70,000, though mispricing opportunities exist.
  • Amtech Systems is financially healthy, with good liabilities coverage, margins, and low debt.
  • Amtech Systems appears to be undervalued compared to both the tech sector and the wider U.S. market, with a pricing attractiveness score of 71.89%.
  • However, Amtech Systems has a poor history of free cash flow generation, and with industry headwinds predicted, this makes it difficult to justify a narrative of undervaluation.

The past 12 months have not been kind to the tech sector. With layoffs in 2023 nearing 70,000, these numbers resemble the early days of the 2020 pandemic. Compare the tech sector's underperformance to the S&P 500 Index (

A graph showing the tech sector index vs the S&P500

spglobal.com

A screenshot of ASYS' financial metrics

Author

A screenshot of ASYS' financial metrics

Author

A screenshot of ASYS' financial metrics

Author

A screenshot of ASYS' financial metrics

Author

A screenshot of ASYS' financial metrics

Author

A screenshot of ASYS' financial metrics

Author

A screenshot of a graph showing ASYS' free cashflow generation history

Seeking Alpha

Australian Finance & Economics student. I believe simple reasoning underpins good investment strategy and outcomes. I write articles based on easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow reasoning, rules and pricing firms based on fundamentals and peer analysis. I leave DCF, modelling and projections to the experts, and prefer to try and find the simplest answer(s) to the question "Is there value in this company?" Advice in my articles is general in nature and does not consider your personal circumstance. The opinions expressed are opinions only, and data referenced is sourced from third-party sources including Seeking Alpha and other publicly available sources. I make no warranties or guarantees around any of the views expressed in this article and suggest all investors consider my writing to be for interest purposes only and not considered exhaustive investment research or advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

