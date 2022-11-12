Bentley Systems Sees U.S. Engineering Growth Ahead

Jan. 26, 2023 4:04 PM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bentley Systems reported Q3 financial results on November 12, 2022.
  • The firm provides a range of workflow software solutions for various infrastructure and construction engineering use cases.
  • BSY has a substantial debt load, but management is cautiously optimistic about future demand in the engineering sector in the U.S.
  • However, given the firm's debt load, high cost of capital environment, and apparent full valuation of the stock, I'm on Hold for BSY in the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Diverse Group of Professionals Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmers Use Computer Together, Talk Strategy, Discuss Planning. Software Engineers Develop Inspirational App Program

gorodenkoff

A Quick Take On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 12, 2022, missing revenue but beating EPS estimates.

The firm provides a large number of software applications for infrastructure and building design

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Financial Modeling Prep)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Financial Modeling Prep)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Financial Modeling Prep)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

EV / Sales Multiple History

EV / Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.78K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.