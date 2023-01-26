First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 3:47 PM ETFirst Merchants Corporation (FRME), FRMEP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.58K Followers

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Hardwick – Chief Executive Officer

Mike Stewart – President

John Martin – Chief Credit Officer

Michele Kawiecki – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers – Piper

Daniel Tamayo – Raymond James

Terry McEvoy – Stephens

Damon DelMonte – KBW

Brian Martin – Janney

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Merchants Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin, management would like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of First Merchants Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties. Further information is contained within the press release, which we encourage you to review. Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are intended to supplement but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The press release available on the website contains financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today as well as reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Hardwick, CEO. Please go ahead.

Mark Hardwick

Well, good morning, and welcome to the First Merchants' fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Lisa, thanks for the introduction and for covering the forward-looking statement on Page 2. We released earnings today at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. You can access today's slide by following the link on the second page of our earnings release. On Page 3, you will see today's presenters and our bios to include President, Mike Stewart; Chief Credit Officer, John Martin; and Chief Financial Officer, Michele Kawiecki.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.