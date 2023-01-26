KONE Oyj (KNYJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

KONE Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Natalia Valtasaari - Head, IR

Henrik Ehrnrooth - President and CEO

Ilkka Hara - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lars Brorson - Barclays

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Aurelio Calderon - Morgan Stanley

Klas Bergelind - Citigroup

Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane

John Kim - Deutsche Bank

Tomi Railo - DNB

Panu Laitinmaki - Danske Bank

Martin Flueckiger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Delphine Brault - Oddo Securities

Rizk Maidi - Jefferies

James Moore - Redburn

Natalia Valtasaari

Good afternoon, and welcome to KONE's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Natalia Valtasaari. I'm KONE's Head of Investor Relations. And as usual, I’m joined here today by our President and CEO, Henrik Ehrnrooth; and our CFO, Ilkka Hara.

As in previous presentations, Henrik will start by running through the key highlights of the quarter and the full year, both in terms of our business performance, financial performance and also what we are seeing in the markets. Ilkka will then follow-up with a bit of in-depth review about the financials, and Henrik will end the presentation speaking about our outlook for this year. We will go into Q&A then and I would ask you all to limit yourselves to one question, one follow-up, so that as many as people as possible have the opportunity to ask their question.

With that, Henrik.

Henrik Ehrnrooth

Thank you, Natalia, and a warm welcome to our fourth quarter presentation. Today, we’ve again lot of interesting and exciting news to share with you. So going straight into the highlights of Q4. So Q4, we had a solid sales development now, particularly, if we look at the market conditions. So clearly, sales was at better level than it was in Q2 and Q3.

