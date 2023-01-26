Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 4:29 PM ETAmalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.59K Followers

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Darby - Chief Financial Officer

Priscilla Sims Brown - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Janet Lee - J.P. Morgan

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amalgamated Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be on a listen only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jason Darby, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Jason Darby

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate your participation in our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.

With me today is Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investors section of our website for an extended period of time. Additionally, a slide deck to complement today's discussion is also available on the Investors section of our website.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that actual results may differ from the expectations indicated or implied by any such forward-looking statements or information. Investors should refer to slide two of our earnings slide deck as well as our 2021 10-K filed on March 11, 2022, for a list of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements.

Additionally, during today’s call we

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.