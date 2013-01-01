Walmart: A Lower Risk Play During Market Uncertainty

Jan. 26, 2023 6:25 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)1 Comment
Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Walmart is an excellent situational stock to hold during market uncertainty because of its very reliable cash flows.
  • Walmart has significantly out-performed the S&P500 index over the last year but longer term the stock has marginally under-performed the market.
  • Management has been "cleaning house" over the last couple of years as it has sold off poorly performing international investments.
  • At the current price I estimate that the stock is fairly priced but for investors who need a place to "hide", Walmart would be high on my list.
Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Description

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a global retailer and wholesaler (primarily of grocery and general merchandise items). It also has a significant eCommerce operation. Although predominantly a US company (82% of revenues) it also has operations in Africa, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, India and Mexico.

This article was written by

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.17K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.