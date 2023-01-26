Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 5:39 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.59K Followers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Martinez - VP, IR

Bob Jordan - CEO

Andrew Watterson - COO

Tammy Romo - EVP and CFO

Ryan Green – EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Linda Rutherford - Chief Administration and Communications Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Dawn Gilbertson - The Wall Street Journal

Kyle Arnold - Dallas Morning News

Lori Aratani - Washington Post

Chris Isidore - CNN

Richard Velotta - Las Vegas Review Journal

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Southwest Airlines Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. My name is Chad and I will be moderating today's call. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available on southwest.com in the Investor Relations section. After today's prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Ryan Martinez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Ryan Martinez

Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. In just a moment, we will share our prepared remarks and then leave plenty of room for Q&A.

Joining me on the call today is our President and CEO Bob Jordan; Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson, Executive; Vice President and CFO Tammy Romo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan Green.

A quick reminder, that we will make forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectation of future performance. And our actual results could differ from expectations. Also, we had special items

