RING: A Risky Bet Despite High Gold Prices

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Gold Miners Index faces major headwinds in the form of still-elevated valuations, weak long-term growth prospects, and an increasingly precarious gold price outlook.
  • On a trailing basis, the P/E ratio on the MSCI Global Gold Miners index is 22.1x, despite profit margins being a long way above their long-term average.
  • With gold prices near record highs, we will see a rise in sales across the gold mining sector over the coming months, but not sufficiently to justify current valuations.
  • Over the long term, revenues of the MSCI Global Gold Miners index have underperformed the rise in the gold price as mining volumes have declined, and this is likely to continue.
  • The rally in gold prices is not supported by real US bond yields, and previous such occasions have led to gold market peaks.

Gold mining stocks have outperformed gold over the past few months as is to be expected during gold bull markets, with the RING rally in gold prices since the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) rising

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

