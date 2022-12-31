What's The Long-Term Prediction For Netflix?

Jan. 26, 2023 7:15 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Ryan Thomson profile picture
Ryan Thomson
464 Followers

Summary

  • Netflix membership and revenues continue to grow, albeit at slower rates, but free cash flow generation is improving.
  • Growth through re-investment and acquisitions remain the priority for management, though there is some hope for investors seeing buybacks this year.
  • Our overall view of Netflix is positive but with uncertainties. We don't see compelling reasons to buy or sell and maintain our "hold" rating.
Entertainment Industry Workers Vote To Strike, Threatening Hollywood Productions

Mario Tama

Our view

In our last of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) back in September 2022, we rated the stock as a "hold." Since then, the company's stock price has increased by more than 50% and it has released its full-year results for FY22.

This article was written by

Ryan Thomson profile picture
Ryan Thomson
464 Followers
Ryan is a Chartered Accountant with over 7 years' experience at 'Big 4' and other global professional service firms, where he specialized in restructuring advisory and insolvency. He follows a value investing approach inspired by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, investing in high quality business only when they are deeply discounted. By definition, this requires a deeply contrarian approach, independence of thought, and a willingness to invest where others are fearful.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.