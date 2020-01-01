GasLog Partners: Buyout Offer Likely To Be Sweetened By The Parent - Buy

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.89K Followers

Summary

  • Not surprisingly, parent GasLog Ltd. is trying to take out the partnership GasLog Partners LP on the cheap.
  • Proposed buyout value of $7.70 appears to be almost 50% below the firm's estimated NAV.
  • There are expectations for the conflicts committee to negotiate substantially improved deal terms with a value of at least $10 per common unit.
  • Even a buyout price in the low double-digits would still represent a major bargain for the parent, and with persistent market tailwinds from recent geopolitical events, there's a strong incentive for GasLog to get a deal done.
  • Despite the common units already trading above the aggregate $7.70 deal value, investors should consider joining this promising buyout speculation.

liquefied natural gas LNG transportation tanker ship, blue sea and sunny sky background

nikkytok

Earlier this week, parent GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") submitted an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common units of LNG carrier operator GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) not already beneficially owned by GasLog:

In connection with

Charter Rates

Company Presentation

Charter Coverage

Company Presentation

Leverage Targets

Company Presentation

Preferred Debt

Company Presentation

This article was written by

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (6)

