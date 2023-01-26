GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lee-Lean Shu - Chairman, President and CEO

Didier Lasserre - VP of Sales

Douglas Schirle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to GSI Technology Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, Mr. Shu. You may begin.

Lee-Lean Shu

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review our fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results.

Third quarter revenue of $6.4 million was within guidance but at the lower end. Revenue growth was impacted this quarter by the uncertain outlook for the global economy. Despite this, we continue to see demand for our SRAM products, a interest in our radiation hardened and radiation tolerant products.

While customer order patents are variable right now, these fluctuations are related to economy and external factors, not changes in the market requirements for our products. Despite the lower revenue in the quarter, increased sales of higher-margin products, resulting gross margin of 57.5% exceeding the high-end of our guidance range.

While research and development costs declined sequentially, we saw an increase in selling, general and administrative expense, primarily related difference in the level of quarterly adjustments to contingent consideration and the severance expense related to recent layoffs.

To ensure success and align our resources with the Company's goals, we announced several cost-reduction initiatives as at the end of November 2022. The executive team took a comprehensive approach to identify and implement our expense reduction measures, which included a thorough review of all expenses and was streamline process and improve operational efficiency.

We have two objectives with

