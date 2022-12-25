Anheuser-Busch InBev: Limited Upside Potential

Jan. 26, 2023 7:45 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), BUDFF
Quantric Capital profile picture
Quantric Capital
66 Followers

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev is the market leader in the beer market, with a market share of above 30% and higher profitability than its peers.
  • BUD's balance sheet is inflated with long-term debt and goodwill, as it must acquire new companies to maintain its market share in a rapidly shifting consumer market.
  • BUD is quite expensive, with a P/E ratio of around 24. DCF analysis underlines this as its intrinsic value is just 10% above its market price.
  • I assign BUD a hold rating, as it is still very profitable and has a deep moat, but has limited upside potential in the coming years.

Budweiser Red neon light Leuven at night

Thierry Hebbelinck

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) (OTCPK:BUDFF) is the largest beer company in the world, with a global market share of around 30% of the beer market in 2020. Its main competitors do not even come

BUD Stock Performance

BUD Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

BUD: global presence

BUD: global presence (Anheuser-Busch InBev)

Peer comparison

Peer comparison (Seeking Alpha)

DCF analysis: 1% growth rate

DCF analysis: 1% growth rate (Author)

DCF analysis: growth rates of -5% to 5%

DCF analysis: growth rates of -5% to 5% (Author)

This article was written by

Quantric Capital profile picture
Quantric Capital
66 Followers
True believer of value investing, especially in strong companies with a competitive advantage. I evaluate firm fundamentals in a macroeconomic setting. MSc degrees in econometrics and economis and extensive professional experience in evaluating firm's economic performances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Your own due diligence is required before investing in stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.