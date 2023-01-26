Essity AB (publ) (ESSYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 6:58 PM ETEssity AB (publ) (ESSYY), ETTYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.6K Followers

Essity AB (publ) (OTCPK:ESSYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josephine Edwall - Senior Vice President, Communications

Magnus Groth - President and CEO

Fredrik Rystedt - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Victoria Nice - SG

Charles Eden - UBS

Faham Baig - Credit Suisse

Fulvio Cazzol - Berenberg

Celine Pannuti - J.P. Morgan

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanken

Karel Zoete - Kepler Cheuvreux

Linus Larsson - SEB

Othmane Bricha - Bank of America

Simen Aas - DNB Markets

Josephine Edwall

Hello, and welcome to Essity's press conference about our year-end report 2022.

I'm Josephine Edwall, Senior Vice President, Communications. And here us with you today, we have Magnus Groth, our President and CEO. And he will join us from our office in Ismaning, Germany. And in Stockholm, our Executive Vice President and CFO, Fredrik Rystedt, will also join. And in the end, as usual, we will have a Q&A session.

So, with this, I hand over to you, Magnus.

Magnus Groth

Thank you, Josephine, and good morning, everyone, to this Q4 full year report, but also with a focus on the fourth quarter, of course.

And to summarize the fourth quarter, we saw record high sales and -- both in growth and sales in total. Our adjusted EBITDA was in line with 2021 despite significant cost inflation. Of course, the massive price increases that we put through played an important role here, but also efficiency improvements and higher volumes. So, we were able to combine throughout the year, price increases with the continued volume growth. We did three acquisitions during the year. So, I'll talk a little bit more about them. And a very high pace of innovation, higher than in the years before. E-commerce grew with 20% to 15% of sales.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.