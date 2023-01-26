First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 7:10 PM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK), INBKZ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.6K Followers

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 26, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Becker - Chairman, CEO

Ken Lovik - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

John Rodis - Janney

Nick Talboys - Financial Profiles, Inc.

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the First Internet Bancorp Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Talboys from Financial Profiles, Inc. Please

go ahead, Mr. Talboys.

Nick Talboys

Thank you, Hanna. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss First Internet

Bancorp's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The company issued its earnings press release yesterday afternoon and is available on the company's website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com. In addition, the company has included a slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can also access these slides on the website.

Joining us today from the management team are Chairman and CEO, David Becker; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Ken Lovik. David will provide an overview and Ken will discuss the financial results. Then we'll open the call up to your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of First Internet Bancorp that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.