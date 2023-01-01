RLI Corp. (RLI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 7:18 PM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.6K Followers

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Diefenthaler - Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer

Todd Bryant - CFO

Craig Kliethermes - President and CEO

Jen Klobnak - COO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Peters - Raymond James

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Meyer Shields - KBW

Mark Dwelle - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Carletti - JMP

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the RLI Corp Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference. After management's prepared remarks, we'll be opening the conference up for question-and-answer session.

Before we get started, let me remind everyone that through the course of the teleconference, RLI management may make comments that reflect their intentions, beliefs and expectations for the future. As always, these forward-looking statements are subject to certain factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the risk factors described in the company's various SEC filings, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as supplemented in Forms 10-Q, all of which should be reviewed carefully. The company has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that contains the press release announcing third quarter results.

During the call RLI management may refer to operating earnings and operating -- and earnings per share from operations, which are non-GAAP measures of financial results. RLI's operating earnings and earnings per share from operations consist of net earnings after the elimination of after tax realized gains or losses and after tax, unrealized gains or losses on equity securities.

Additionally, operating earnings and operating EPS exclude equity and earnings of Maui Jim and related taxes due to the sales of RLI's investment. RLI's management believes these measures are useful in gauging core operating performance across reporting periods that may not be comparable to other companies' definitions of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.