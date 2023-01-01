Crescat Capital January Research Letter: Mispriced Inflation

Summary

  • In our view, inflation is the most mispriced macro variable in markets today.
  • We see all five of the major structural drivers of inflation playing out over the next decade to keep CPI growth high and drive currently low expectations higher.
  • Crescat’s Global Macro and Long/Short funds finished 2022 strong in a down market for stocks and bonds.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

In our view, inflation is the most mispriced macro variable in markets today. CPI growth is 5.1% higher over the last two years, but five-year forward inflation expectations are essentially unchanged. Based on our analysis, structural forces are likely to keep the annual growth

chart: labor share of GDP coming up from historic laws

chart: inflation expectations unrealistically low

chart: labor share of GDP coming up from historic laws

chart: corporate profits to GDP coming off long term highs

chart: 1970s - CPI rate rises as M2 growth contracts

chart: US import prices MoM change - actual vs. survery

chart: commodities up double digits in the last 3 months

chart: WTI oil prices

chart: S&P 500 equal weighted index

chart: Apple enterprise value to sales ratio

chart: Fed holdings of US treasury notes and bonds

chart: Fed funds rate vs. GDPNow

chart: energy exploration and production stocks - free cash flow yield

chart: energy exploration and production stocks - dividend yield

chart: gold to S&P 500 after yield curve inversions

chart: TSX Venture Exchange turnover

chart: profit attribution by theme

table: Performance Estimates Through December 2022

