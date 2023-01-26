Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 10:33 PM ETNovozymes A/S (NVZMF), NVZMY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.61K Followers

Novozymes A/S (OTCPK:NVZMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tobias Bjorklund - Head of Investor Relations

Ester Baiget - President and CEO

Lars Green - Executive Vice President and CFO

Tina Sejersgard Fano - Executive Vice President, Agriculture & Industrial Biosolutions

Amy Byrick - Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Transformation

Anders Lund - Executive Vice President, Consumer Biosolutions

Claus Fuglsang - CSO and EVP-Research & Development

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Jones - BofA

Lars Topholm - Carnegie Investment Bank

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Soren Samsoe - SEB

Andre Thormann - Danske Bank

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas

Tobias Bjorklund

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Novozymes Full-Year 2022 Conference Call. My name is Tobias Bjorklund, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Novozymes.

At this call, our CEO, Ester Baiget; and our CFO, Lars Green, will go through our performance and key events of 2022, as well as the outlook for 2023. Also present at this call are Tina Fanoe, EVP, Agriculture & Industrial Biosolutions; Amy Byrick, EVP, Strategy & Business Transformation; Anders Lund, EVP, Consumer Biosolutions; and Claus Fuglsang, CSO and EVP of Research and Development.

The entire call will take about one hour, including time for questions at the end. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the information presented during the call is unaudited and that management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statement.

With that, I'll now hand you over to our CEO, Ester Baiget. Ester, please?

Ester Baiget

Thank you. Thank you, Tobias, and thank you all for calling in. Please turn to slide number two. I am very pleased

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.