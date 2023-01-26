Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2023 11:13 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.61K Followers

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Gallagher - Chairman, President & CEO

Douglas Howell - Corporate VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Weston Bloomer - UBS

Charles Peters - Raymond James & Associates

Michael Ward - Citigroup

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities

Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs Group

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Arthur J. Gallagher & Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Some of the comments made during this conference call, including answers given in response to questions may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statement and risk factors contained in the company's 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on its forward-looking statements. In addition, for reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call as well as other information regarding these measures, please refer to the earnings release and other materials in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. It is now my pleasure to introduce Patrick Gallagher, Chairman, President and CEO, Arthur J. Gallagher & Company.

Mr. Gallagher, you may begin.

Patrick Gallagher

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter '22 earnings call. On the call with me today is Doug Howell, our Chief Financial Officer, as well as the heads of our operating divisions. We had a terrific finish to cap off an excellent year. During the quarter, for our combined Brokerage and Risk Management segments, we posted 16% growth in revenue, 11.7% organic growth. GAAP earnings per share of $0.83, adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, up 24% year-over-year, reported

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.