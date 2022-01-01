Cumulus Media: Time For A Dividend

Jan. 27, 2023 12:32 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)1 Comment
Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.31K Followers

Summary

  • Last year, CMLS announced a $50 million share repurchase program, and through Q3 they had already repurchased $28.1 million in Class A shares.
  • Management has continued to pay down debt, with $65 million+ repaid through Q3.
  • We think that CMLS has the ability to pay a dividend with a yield between 1.2% and just over 3% using interest expense savings from debt they repurchased in 2022.

80"s Boombox

kelleth/E+ via Getty Images

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is set to report results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 in late February. The company has not yet announced the actual date, but it should be on or around February

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cumulus Media Net Debt

Net Debt at Cumulus was essentially flat from year end 2021 and the end of Q3 2022. (Cumulus Media Q3 2022 Investor Update)

Cumulus EBITDA

EBITDA has grown sharply, which has been the main driver of the company being able to deleverage. (Cumulus Media Q3 2022 Investor Update)

This article was written by

Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.31K Followers
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own CMLS shares in personal accounts and client accounts. We purchased shares today and may continue to do so over the next few trading sessions.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.