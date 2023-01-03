Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF: A Bumpy Ride Ahead

Jan. 27, 2023 12:33 AM ETFranklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF offers US investors a low-cost vehicle to access Brazilian equities.
  • Given the market cap-weighted index it tracks is heavy on mining and O&G, as well as SOEs, the ETF is highly exposed to policy risks from the new administration.
  • Currency risks are also a concern following President Lula's post-election comments.
  • The ETF screens cheaply on a trailing P/E basis, but the reward isn't compelling relative to the elevated risks.

Lula Continues Campaign Agenda Despite Escalate in Pre-Election Political Violence

Andressa Anholete

The rally across risk assets and emerging markets this year on the post-COVID reopening in China, as well as slowing Fed hikes, has boosted the appeal of gaining exposure to post-election Brazil. A low-cost vehicle available to US investors is

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fund Information

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Sector Allocation

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Distribution

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.73K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.