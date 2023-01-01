Has Bitcoin Bottomed? (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 27, 2023 12:39 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)
The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bitcoin has rallied over 30% in the last month.
  • Market participants are calling a bottom, and so as a lot of the evidence.
  • With that said, I remain sceptical of this rally, and even if a bottom is in, there is no need to chase here.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Technically Crypto. Learn More »

Rock bottom is the limit

trait2lumiere

Thesis Summary

With the latest rally, many investors are calling for a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bottom to be in. In this article, I present compelling evidence that this could be the case, though I still hold that, given the macroeconomic outlook, if not

BTC Price and Hash ribbons

BTC Price and Hash ribbons (TradingView)

BTC Halving Cycle

BTC Halving Cycle (Seeking Alpha)

BTC 50 day MA

BTC 50 day MA (Author's work)

BTC Realized Price

BTC Realized Price (Author's work using data from Glassnode)

Bitcoin outlook

Bitcoin outlook (Author's work)

This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!

Join Technically Crypto to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space. Learn the ins and outs of blockchain technology and how you can profit from it.Crypto Memes – Meme Mugs

Here's what you will get with your subscription:

- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.

- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.

- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.

- News updates.

Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!

This article was written by

The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
15.94K Followers
In-depth analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and the technology that powers them.

The Value Trend is now The Digital Trend.  

We believe the greatest opportunities of the next decade will be in innovative technologies and cryptocurrencies, so this is where we focus our analysis.

We felt a brand update would help our readers better understand our work. 

The world is turning digital and so should your portfolio!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.