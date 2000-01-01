First Financial: Well-Run Texas Bank At Too Steep A Premium To Peers

  • First Financial is a strong, consistent, and efficiently run Texas bank with a commanding market position in West Central Texas.
  • FFIN's decentralized model has served it well as it has expanded into a number of smaller markets across Texas.
  • It remains to be seen if FFIN's historical formula for success will translate into faster growing Texas cities like Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
  • Though FFIN is a fine bank with a great dividend growth record, its premium to Texas bank peers is too steep for me.
Texas flag with a dollar

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) is a small ($4.9 billion market cap) but growing Texas bank based in Abilene but with a strong presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston markets. The bank has a long-tenured management team, with three of its top

FFIN locations

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN #1 market share

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN decentralized structure

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN loan book

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN loan

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN net interest margin

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN metrics

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN efficiency ratio

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

FFIN earnings growth

FFIN Q3 2022 Presentation

