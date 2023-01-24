Tracking Cathie Wood's ARK Invest 13F Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.36K Followers

Summary

  • ARK Invest’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $14.35B to $11.54B this quarter.
  • They increased Tesla, Ginkgo Bioworks, and Coinbase Global stakes while decreasing NVIDIA, Fate Therapeutics, and TuSimple Holdings during the quarter.
  • The top three positions are Exact Sciences, Zoom Video, and Tesla, and they add up to ~18% of the portfolio.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to ARK Invest' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 1/24/2023.

ARK Invest

Cathie Wood - ARK Invest's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Cathie Wood - ARK Invest's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.36K Followers
Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN, GBTC, INCY, QSI, U either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.