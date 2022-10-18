Iamgold: The Cote Gold Financing Is Now Resolved

Jan. 27, 2023 2:13 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), IMG:CA
Summary

  • IAMGOLD reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 production results on January 17, 2023.
  • IAMGOLD posted a consolidated production of 713K Au Oz in 2022, which was above the guidance of 605K to 705K Au Oz.
  • I recommend buying IAG between $2.40 and $2.20 with possible lower support at $1.88.
A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 production results on January 17, 2023.

Note: I have followed IAG quarterly since 2014. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on December

IAG Quarterly gold production history (Fun Trading)

IAG production 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

IAG Yearly production history (Fun Trading)

IAG Quarterly production per mine in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

IAG Quarterly Gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

Data by YCharts

Also, the gold price has turned around recently after the market decided that the FED will turn more dovish in 2023. The gold price is now well over $1,900 per ounce.
IAG 1-Year Gold, Silver, and copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

IAG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term IAG frequently and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.

