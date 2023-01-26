LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 27, 2023 1:23 AM ETLG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.61K Followers

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Heo - Investor Relations

Sunghyun Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Hee Yeon Kim - Chief Strategic Officer

Ki Hwan Son - Vice President, Auto Marketing

Seong Gon Kim - In Charge, Medium Display Marketing

Seung Min Lim - Vice President, Corporate Planning

Operator

Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the Conference of the Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results by LG Display. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter earnings results by LG Display.

Brian Heo

Good morning. This is Brian Heo in charge of LG Display’s IR. On behalf of the company, let me thank all the participants at this conference call. Today, I am joined by the CFO, Sunghyun Kim; CSO, Hee Yeon Kim; Seung Min Lim, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning; Jeong Lee, in charge of Business Intelligence; [indiscernible] Lee, In Charge of Large Display Marketing; Seong Gon Kim, in charge of Medium Display Marketing, and Ki Hwan Son, Vice President of Auto Marketing.

The conference call will be conducted in both Korean and English. Please refer to the provisional earnings release today or the IR Events section of the company’s website for more details on the financial results of Q4 2022.

Before we begin the presentation, please take a moment to read the disclaimer. Please note that today’s results are based on consolidated IFRS standards prepared for your benefit and have not yet been audited by an outside auditor.

Before we begin the earnings presentation, CFO, Sunghyun Kim will provide a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.