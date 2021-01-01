Koolearn's New Lesson: E-Commerce Pays Better Than Education

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • Koolearn’s revenue grew 263% in the first half of its latest fiscal year to 2.08 billion yuan, exceeding levels from before China’s crackdown on private educators.
  • The company’s surging stock has given it a forward P/E ratio of 55 times, leading some to say the shares could be overvalued.
  • Investors apparently wanted more, as Koolearn’s shares fell 8% the day after the results were announced.

online buying and selling concept

AntonioSolano

Former online education services provider Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:KLTHF) (1797.HK) is getting an important lesson from its famous founder Yu Minhong, who preached “the pursuit of hope in a sea of despair will eventually lead to a great

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.42K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.