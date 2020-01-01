Nikola: Looking For Shares To Remain Above $2 Over The Next 30 Days

Summary

  • The stock's technicals have been encouraging of late as earnings projections have stabilized.
  • The lack of earnings and negative profitability means we are not interested in a long-term hold.
  • Nikola's options interest us however due to the stock's high implied volatility and strong options liquidity (42k).
Intro

When we pull up a technical chart of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA), the question which comes to mind is whether this present consolidation shares have been undergoing will be more of the same (resulting in more lower lows) or

Nikola Technicals

NKLA Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

NKLA Forward Looking Earnings Estimates

Nikola Consensus EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

NKLA $2 March Put Option Performance Profile

NKLA: 10 x Sale of March $2 Put Options (Interactive Brokers)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

