K2 Hedge Fund Strategy Outlook: First Quarter 2023

Franklin Templeton Investments
Summary

  • We expect the first half of 2023 to be choppy as markets process inflation data. Later in the year, central banks should moderate interest-rate hikes, inducing a sustainable risk-asset rally.
  • We expect macro factors to remain in focus, with investors closely watching inflation and growth data to set expectations for future policy shifts.
  • The shape of China’s reopening will likely have an outsized impact on global commodities with a potential increase in COVID cases pushing back the full recovery.
  • The current market offers one of the most attractive entry points for ILS investors since asset class inception.

The first half of 2023 is looking volatile, presenting an opportunity for tactical managers focused on equity selection, according to K2 Advisors. Read the team’s latest outlook.

First quarter (Q1) 2023 outlook: Summary

We expect the first half

