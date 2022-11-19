Ternium S.A.: An Excellent Opportunity In An Industry With Envisioned Mayhem

Jan. 27, 2023 3:32 AM ETTernium S.A. (TX)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a very tough macroeconomic climate which has caused some steel industries to close, TX has been resilient and registered good profit margins.
  • Low steel production and supply disruption have caused steel prices to go up in the last three months.
  • AHMSA closure in Mexico offers TX an excellent opportunity to capitalize on two markets with supply shortages and get the best out of it.
Bright future

Canan turan/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The inflation risk fully materialized in 2022, along with other significant headwinds like the Russia-Ukraine war and China's lockdowns, significantly worsening the world economy. The war between Russia and Ukraine interrupted energy and food supplies. It interfered with the normalization of supply

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.77K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This essay is not intended to provide financial advice but rather to share my honest assessment of the firm.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.