American Assets Trust: Maintaining Long-Term Perspective During The Ongoing Downturn

Jan. 27, 2023 4:07 AM ETAmerican Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.18K Followers

Summary

  • American Assets Trust has been negatively affected by the somewhat persistent work-from-home trend and sky-high inflation.
  • However, these headwinds are likely to subside.
  • Despite these headwinds, AAT is expected to report a 16% increase in its FFO per unit for 2022, to a new all-time high.
  • AAT is offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 4.7%.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

About a year ago, I recommended purchasing American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) for its promising growth potential and its reasonable valuation. Since my article, the stock has declined 27% due to the unforeseeable war in Ukraine, which has caused

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4519850-american-assets-trust-aat-investor-presentation-slideshow

American Assets Trust Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4519850-american-assets-trust-aat-investor-presentation-slideshow

American Assets Trust Debt Profile (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.18K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.