Summary

  • After a 40% peak-to-trough decline, I am taking profit on my short positions in the Vanguard Growth ETF.
  • The recent outperformance of small-cap growth bodes well for a further recovery in the VUG, which has broken above key downtrend support.
  • Valuations have also improved, although they remain expensive and imply negative real returns over the next decade.
  • If we see a strong rally in the VUG I may use strength to re-establish short positions, while any break back below the January 19 low of USD220 would suggest a resumption of the bear market, warranting renewed short positions.

I first wrote about the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in August 2021, arguing that the VUG was ground zero of the everything bubble. The ETF went on to peak a few months later before falling almost 40% to

VUG ETF Share Price (Bloomberg)

VUG Vs MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (Bloomberg)

PE Ratio: CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index (Bloomberg)

PS Ratio: CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

