Accelleron: This ABB Spinoff Looks Like A Solid Slow Grower With Decent Income Potential

Giesbers Investment Strategy profile picture
Giesbers Investment Strategy
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Accelleron was spun off by the Swiss company ABB at the end of 2022.
  • The company focuses on a profitable niche: high-power turbochargers in energy-intensive industries.
  • The company has robust earnings, decent growth and a nice margin, making it a potentially interesting investment.
  • Not much financial information is available yet, so cautious investors might choose to wait until March 29, when the company publishes its annual report.
  • Nevertheless, I will try to make some estimates about the potential of Accelleron to be a decent investment at the current price levels.

Automobile turbocharger

Grassetto/iStock via Getty Images

Being an investor in ABB (ABB), I automatically received some shares of their spin-off Accelleron (OTC:ACLLY) at the end of 2022. Not really knowing what to do with these shares, I decided to wait until

Accelleron overview

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Accelleron competitive advantages

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Accelleron global market presence

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Accelleron revenues and growth

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Accelleron operational EBIT and margin

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Accelleron free cash flow conversion

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Accelleron free cash flow conversion problems H1 2022

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Accelleron financial outlook

Accelleron presentation on Capital Markets Day, August 31, 2022

I am a private investor from the Netherlands in my mid thirties. I have a very long term view and with my own investments I focus on an awkward combination of stable, dividend-paying investments, cryptocurrency, and growth. My favorite holding period is forever, but I am looking for interesting opportunities which might or might not become a success as well. I am writing for Seeking Alpha because I like to share my insights and enjoy the interaction about investing ideas. My writing is mostly about stocks I own, and others I am interested in.I try to approach every possible investment with a great deal of common sense. Every investment has bulls and bears, and I am always searching for a balanced view, which includes aspects of both. I also try to write balanced articles which provide new insights.On the picture you can see my cat, who sadly died a couple of years ago. I like to think that my investing mimics his behavior: most of the time not doing a lot, finding the best places to lie down (enjoying solid dividend-paying investments). But sometimes for a brief period of time he can become very agile and active, just like what I should do when I notice great investing opportunities (though I'm skeptical about market timing).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACLLY, ABB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

