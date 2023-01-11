Capital One Financial: Shares Could Struggle In 2023

Komal Sarwar
Summary

  • Capital One Financial Corporation is one of the financial firms that are highly sensitive to economic trends and monetary policies due to its exposure to subprime borrowers.
  • A 34% drop in its fiscal year 2022 earnings demonstrates that tight market conditions make it difficult for a consumer finance company to generate lofty earnings.
  • COF's earnings may suffer in the coming quarters as economic uncertainty and interest rate increases could potentially lead to a recession.
  • The recent uptrend in its shares appears to be a bear market rally, as falling earnings and economic headwinds are expected to weigh heavily on its shares in the coming days.

A Capital One branch in Pearland, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In one of the most difficult macroeconomic environments in a decade, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) does not appear to be a good stock to buy. Its stock, which has already lost nearly a quarter of

Average U.S. commercial bank credit card interest rate

Average U.S. commercial bank credit card interest rate (axios.com)

Capital One's allowances for credit losses

Capital One's allowances for credit losses (investor.capitalone.com)

Credit card delinquency rate

Credit card delinquency rate (fred.stlouisfed)

COF price chart

COF price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Quant ratings

Quant ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Komal has a strong understanding of and passion for finance. She has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market and equity research. Komal likes to find undervalued stocks with strong business models and long-term growth trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

