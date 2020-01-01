3M: Profitability And Efficiency Keep Deteriorating

Jan. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Poor Q4 results, combined with weak 2023 guidance.
  • Return on equity has shown no sign of improvement. The net profit margin, along with asset turnover, has remained depressed. At the same time, the inventory levels have kept increasing.
  • While we expect the macroeconomic environment to improve in 2023, we would first like to see the impact of this improvement on 3M's financial figures.
  • For now, we maintain our "sell" rating.

Maplewood, Minnesota, 3M company global headquarters. 3M produces the N95 respirator masks for the coronavirus.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer.

We have published three articles on the company

Analysis history (Author)

Q4 operating margin and EPS (MMM)

2023 guidance (MMM)

formula

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

table

Income statement (Seekingalpha.com)

table

Income statement Q3 (MMM)

