Graphite Miners News For The Month Of January 2023

Summary

  • Flake prices were flat and spherical graphite prices were slightly lower over the past month.
  • Graphite market news - BMI: Up to 150 new operations across natural & synthetic graphite are needed by 2035. Fastmarkets forecasts the natural graphite market to remain largely in deficit until 2025.
  • Graphite company news - Tirupati Graphite achieves 63% growth in production and 78% in sales from their Vatomina and Sahamamy projects in Madagascar.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite issues positive results of its PEA for the Uatnan Mining Project - Indicative NPV in excess of C$2 billion. After-tax IRR of 25.9% and an after-tax NPV8% of C$2,173m.
  • Lomiko’s shoulder sampling outlines 210.9 meters of graphite mineralization grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property. Sarytogan Graphite reports significant graphite intercepts above 25% TGC.
The technology screen shows the charging results and the electric vehicle system.,alternative energy concept smart car battery charger EV charging station,3d rendering

Welcome to the January edition of the graphite miners news.

January saw a slower month of news but generally positive news from the graphite juniors.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite

Fastmarkets flake graphite (94% C -100 mesh) (gold) and spherical graphite (purple) prices 2022 and January 2023

graphite-market-balance benchmarkweek-2022

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

2021 IEA forecast for clean energy metals

BMI forecasts graphite deficits to begin from 2022 as demand for graphite grows strongly

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 97 new 56,000tpa natural flake graphite mines

Battery anode scoping study results

Comments

