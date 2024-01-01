Independent Bank Group Working Through A Challenging Bottleneck

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.32K Followers

Summary

  • Independent's fourth quarter results were noticeably different than those of most banks, with a contraction in net interest income and net interest margin and weak pre-provision profit performance.
  • The nature of IBTX's loan book means that it's seeing less uplift from higher rates today, but those benefits will start to show over the next year, driving better results.
  • IBTX could be an interesting option for investors who want a bank with meaningfully different near-term drivers, but the valuation isn't compelling enough for me.

Collin County Courthouse exterior at night

Strekoza2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

These aren't easy times to be running a bank, as loan demand is trailing off, funding costs are rising quickly, and the path for credit quality is unclear, but almost certainly worse to some extent.

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.32K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.