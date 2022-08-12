Intel Q4 Reflections: Still A Value Trap

Jan. 27, 2023 7:28 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • Intel's Q4 2022 performance was a bad. And the company's outlook for early 2023 is even worse.
  • Intel's Q4 revenue and net-income fell by 32% and 114% year over year respectively.
  • Revenues for Q1 2023 will likely fall between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion, which could be as much as $3.5 billion below Wall-Street expectations.
  • Investors should also consider that it is not 'only the market/ macro' environment, as Intel continues to loose market share against competitors.
  • On the backdrop of EPS contraction though 2025, I now calculate a fair implied share price for INTC equal to $23.5/share. Intel remains a 'Sell'.

Intel Headquarters

JasonDoiy

Thesis

I previously calculated a fair implied target price for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at around $26.94/share. And following another disappointing quarter from the chipmaker, the stock is trading very close to this level pre-market -- at $27.16. However, on the backdrop of a lackluster 2023 outlook, and arguably

INTC vs SPY 12 months performance

Seeking Alpha

Intel Q4 2022 Report

Intel Q4 2022 Report

Intel Q1 2023 Guidance

Intel Q4 2022 Report

Intel vs TSMC performance market share

Bloomberg

Intel valuation

Author's Estimates & Calculation

Intel valuation sensitivity table

Author's Estimates & Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.62K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advise

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.