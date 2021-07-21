Salesforce: Challenged, But Has Platform Strength And Is Capital-Light

Jan. 27, 2023 7:56 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)1 Comment
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.9K Followers

Summary

  • Salesforce is facing challenges to growing revenues in the current uncertain economic environment.
  • However, its platform enables customers to develop and scale apps rapidly, while saving on costs as well as streamlining operations to become more efficient.
  • The company is adopting a new sales approach together with cost-saving measures in order to boost profitability.
  • Looking deeper, it is the re-platforming project that should be more beneficial to margins, while its platform investments are also capital-light.
  • Despite all these strengths, I opt for caution and have a neutral position on the stock in view of the current challenges I evoke.

The entrance to Salesforce office building in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Whether it is the S&P 500 or the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has underperformed both by a large margin as seen by the deep blue chart below. However, the company has outperformed both of these indices by at least

Chart
Data by YCharts

Key performance indicators

The 25% Cost Savings (www.salesforce.com)

www.seekingalpha.com

Table Built using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

seek

Table Built using data from (www,seekingalpha.com)

seek

Table Built using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.9K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.