Intel (INTC) plunges after Q1 guidance badly misses expectations. Walmart (WMT) plans to expand Sam's Club for the first time in five years. Travel demand: Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to recruit 13,000 new employees in 2023. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.

