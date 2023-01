JasonDoiy Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Intel ( INTC ) plunges after Q1 guidance badly misses expectations . Walmart ( WMT ) plans to expand Sam's Club for the first time in five years. Travel demand: Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSY ) to recruit 13,000 new employees in 2023. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.