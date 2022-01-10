Energy Transfer's Dividend: Mission Accomplished

Jan. 27, 2023 8:10 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)12 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Energy Transfer has increased its dividend again, hitting the old pre-crisis level.
  • Management has delivered on its promise, which is great.
  • Shares are still far from expensive and offer a compelling dividend yield of 9%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

Article Thesis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has increased its dividend again, with the dividend now being back at pre-crisis levels -- the company has achieved its goal of restoring the dividend. Now, investors get a very compelling dividend yield of more than 9% that is

ET dividend

Seeking Alpha

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.png

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
46.98K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.